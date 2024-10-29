Tripura Police Ramp Up Security Measures for Kali Puja

AGARTALA: Police in Amarpur subdivision have strengthened security measures ahead of the upcoming Kali Puja festival. Just some time ago, the local clubs and puja organizers held a meeting to devise plans with them so that the festivities could be held in peace.

The SDPO, Debanjali Ray said, strict action would be taken if somebody tried to disrupt the festivity. She also gave a word of warning to the drug dealers as it is a period when these activities should not be seen.

This year, the Kali Puja program for four clubs in the Karbook subdivision will take place at Jatan Bari in Gomati district with an estimated amount of Rs 13 lakh. The Natun Bazar Youth Club would spend around Rs 7 lakh for the celebration. Young Blood Club, on its part, is looking to incur more than ₹6 lakh in expenses and Yuva Samaj Welfare Society has chalked out over Rs 5 lakh for its celebrations. Ambedkar Club would also spend over Rs 5 lakh for Kali Puja.

In her remarks, she claimed that the clubs and organizers of the puja have met to ensure that the puja is done without any hiccups. Various important agendas were discussed in these meeting processes, such as an urgent call for volunteers by the organizers in sufficient numbers, illumination of dark spots, and so on, for festival safety. She also informed that several CCTV cameras are installed at various places in the locality to enhance its surveillance.

Earlier, in a major crackdown, authorities arrested three youths with counterfeit Indian currency notes near the Srinathpur area in the Unakoti district of Tripura on Sunday.

Police sources said that based on intelligence inputs, police personnel from the Iranian police station in the Kailashahar subdivision of Unakoti district laid a trap in the Srinathpur area to detain suspected persons involved with a notorious network of fake Indian currency.

As reported by police, they caught three suspected youths who were heading towards Kailashahar town from an autorickshaw.

During thorough questioning of the arrested three youths, the police also seized a total sum of Rs. 10,500 of fake Indian currency which carried a denomination of Rs. 500.