Tripura police rescue minor girl from evil Rajasthani man’s marriage trap

AGARTALA: A minor girl was rescued from Rajasthan by a state police team and one person arrested in this connection, an official said on Friday. The girl had been taken away more than a year ago from her village in Tripura's Khowai district on the pretext of a job.

According to a police official, the neighbour of the 15-year-old girl took her away from Singichara village in Khowai to Jaipur in April 2023 promising her domestic work but in January this year, some of those villagers forced her to marry a Rajasthani man.

After a complaint was lodged with the police by the minor girl’s father on May 6, a police team headed by Sub-Inspector Champa Das went to Rajasthan, rescued the minor girl, arrested accused Ashok Kumar Chowdhury (30) and brought them back to Tripura on Thursday.

Police on Friday produced the accused in a local court in Khowai and the court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. The girl was then handed over to her family. (IANS)

