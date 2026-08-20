Tripura Power Bill Furor: Two TSECL Engineers Suspended as Probe Widens

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has suspended two engineers while an investigation is underway against several others for alleged negligence that led to inflated electricity bills being sent to consumers, causing serious resentment across the state. The suspended engineers are Satarupa Kar of Khayerpur Division and Utpal Barman of Kumarghat Division.

Recently, the state witnessed severe agitation in different places after a large number of consumers received inflated electricity bills. Consumers who usually paid a few hundred rupees as monthly bills suddenly started receiving bills for large amounts. In some cases, the bills were as high as Rs 40,000 or Rs 50,000, while in others, they exceeded Rs 1 lakh.

The department was not accepting complaints unless the bills were paid. In some cases, it also disconnected power lines for non-payment of the bills. This caused serious resentment, and people started demonstrating outside TSECL offices. In some cases, properties worth lakhs of rupees were also damaged.

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