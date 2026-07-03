Tripura Pradesh Mahila Congress Demonstrates outside State Women Commission

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Mahila Congress has expressed concern over the growing incidence of crimes against women in Tripura and staged a demonstration in front of the State Women Commission, accusing it of failing to act in accordance with the needs of the hour. A tense situation arose when the demonstrators tried to enter the commission's premises in the Melarmath area, prompting police to intervene and prevent them from doing so. At one point, Mahila Congress workers and women police personnel were involved in a brief commotion. However, no untoward incident was reported.

The Mahila Congress alleged that the commission has failed to take effective steps despite repeated incidents of assault, rape and the unnatural deaths of women across the State, including the recent death of a woman staff member at Shantiniketan Medical College, which was reportedly termed a suicide without a proper investigation.

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