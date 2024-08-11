Tripura: Pradyot Debbarma Asks for Actions to Prevent Refugees From Entering India

Agartala: The neighbouring country of Bangladesh has been facing massive protests and crisis situations even after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left her country. Recently multiple organisations have demanded that the borders of India should be closed to prevent any refugees from neighbouring countries entering India.

Speaking about the unrest in Bangladesh, the TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma mentioned that opening the borders could spell disaster for Northeast India. He mentioned that at a time when Bangladesh faces unstable situations, opening borders could become a threat to the future and survival as a whole. “If the government of India needs to protect the indigenous people of the northeast, they will have to give us land rights and economic power, and they will have to constitutionally protect us,” said Pradyot Debbarma.

Meanwhile, a massive protest was organised in the Chittagong district of Bangladesh on Saturday. Thousands of Hindu citizens of the country took to the streets of the port city demanding protection and stopping the ethnic persecution of religious minorities, especially Hindus in the country. There have been multiple incidents where homes, businesses and temples of Hindus were being destroyed by the fanatic mobs. The protesters put forward the demand for a ministry and commission for minorities and a 10% reservation for minorities in the legislation of the new government. It must be noted that Muhammad Yunus had called for the ending of violence in the country after the PM left the country.

Previously the North East Students Organisation had also raised demands for closing the borders completely for anyone from Bangladesh. North East Students Organisation is the umbrella organisation of the student organisations of all the states of Northeast India. They too mentioned that allowing refugees from Bangladesh will adversely affect the life and culture of the indigenous people of Northeast India.