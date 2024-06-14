Tripura: Queen Pineapple Gains Global Acclaim with Exports to Holland and Dubai

AGARTALA: In significant boost to Tripura’s agricultural sector state government is set to export 30 metric tons of Queen Pineapple to Holland and 5 metric tons to Dubai. Milestone underscores growing international recognition of Tripura’s premium Queen Pineapple. The fruit has earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag due to efforts of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC).

Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath made announcement. He flagged off shipment of 600 kilograms of Queen Pineapple for Oman. “With collaborative efforts of NERAMAC, SIMFED and state government 600 kg of Queen Pineapple grown in Lefunga, West Tripura are being exported to Oman.” Nath said. Pineapples will be transported to Guwahati. They will then be flown to their destination.

Minister Nath highlighted recent successes in exporting Tripura's produce. “Since BJP government came to power in 2018, we have exported 33 metric tons of pineapples internationally and 12500 metric tons to other Indian states. This ensures our farmers receive fair prices and benefits,” he noted.

Nath also announced that negotiations are ongoing for additional export of approximately 30 metric tons of Queen Pineapple to Holland. The export of 5 metric tons to Dubai further emphasizes increasing demand for Tripura’s agricultural products in international markets.

Tripura's Queen Pineapple gained prominence when former President Ram Nath Kovind declared it state fruit. The current export achievements are testament to the concerted efforts of local farmers. The state government and agricultural bodies like NERAMAC have also contributed.

Besides pineapples Tripura has successfully exported other locally grown products. “We have exported 4.4 metric tons of jackfruit. 257 metric tons of wood apple. 397 metric tons of tamarind. 74 metric tons of ginger and 70 metric tons of betel leaf to various countries and Indian states, significantly benefiting our farmers” Nath added.

The economic impact on local farmers is substantial. “While market price per pineapple is around Rs. 18. Our farmers are earning Rs. 32 per piece,” he emphasized.

Moreover, pineapple cultivation in Tripura has seen remarkable growth. Before 2018, pineapple cultivation covered 595 hectares but it has now expanded to 5654 hectares, Nath highlighted.

These export initiatives mark transformative phase for Tripura’s agricultural sector. This enhances livelihoods of local farmers and showcases state's produce on global stage.