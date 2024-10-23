Tripura railway police detains 5 illegal immigrants at Agartala station

Agartala: Five illegal immigrants were detained at Agartala Railway Station on Monday during a joint operation based on ‘confidential information’.

The Joint operation was conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies, said GRP Tripura in their official statement.

The detained individuals include two Bangladeshi nationals and three Myanmar nationals, who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh. They were attempting to board a train to travel to other Indian states. During questioning, the suspects gave conflicting statements, with some saying they were headed to Hyderabad, while others mentioned Mumbai as their destination.

Authorities said the individuals are currently being interrogated at the Agartala GRP police station. More arrests may follow as the investigation continues.

The official statement added, “The Agartala GRP police station has officially registered a case regarding this incident, and the individuals will be presented before the court tomorrow,”

The detained individuals have been identified as Rohim Ullah (26) from Rachidang, Myanmar, currently residing in Kutupalong, Rohingya Camp No 01, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh; Md Ayub (45) from Rachidang, Myanmar, living in Hakimpara, Camp 14, Cox’s Bazar; Hussanara Begum (32) from Rachidang, Myanmar, residing in Hakimpara, Camp 14, Cox’s Bazar, and her 4-year-old son, Md Anish; Md Chan Miah (24) from Bogura, Bangladesh; and Sabbir Hossain (24) from Bogura, Bangladesh.

Further investigations are ongoing, and authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation. (ANI)

