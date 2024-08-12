Tripura: Ranjit Debbarma Urges Bangladesh’s Interim Government to Protect Minorities amid Rising Violence

AGARTALA: Ranjit Debbarma, a legislator from the Tipra Motha Party, has raised grave concerns over the safety of minority Hindus in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts, urging the Interim Government of Bangladesh to implement immediate and adequate security measures. In a recent letter, Debbarma highlighted the escalating violence against religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, in Bangladesh.

Debbarma's letter describes a disturbing trend of attacks on these communities, including physical assaults, murders, arson, and looting. He lamented the severe impact on the affected communities, noting that many individuals are left without food, water, shelter, or security in the face of ongoing violence.

The letter also condemns the destruction of the historic Bir Chandra Public Library in Kandirpar, Comilla. Established 135 years ago by Maharaja Bir Chandra Manikya of the erstwhile Kingdom of Tripura, the library was severely damaged, with valuable religious and historical artifacts, including books and ornaments, being looted or destroyed.

Debbarma painted a dire picture of the situation, with many displaced individuals gathering at the borders of Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, and West Bengal, hoping to escape the violence by seeking refuge in India. He expressed deep concern over the extreme measures some have been driven to, including risking their lives by attempting to cross into India to escape the violence in their homeland.

The legislator highlighted several violent incidents occurring in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, including the districts of Khagracharri, Rangamati, and Bandarban. He also mentioned the violence faced by Indigenous people in Habiganj and Maulavibazar Districts, stressing that these communities, who belong to religious minorities, are living in constant fear for their lives and property.

In his appeal, Debbarma requested the Bangladeshi government to prioritize the safety and security of these vulnerable groups to prevent further escalation of the violence and ensure their protection. He urged immediate action to safeguard the religious minorities and Indigenous people affected by the current crisis in Bangladesh.