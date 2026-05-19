Will Implement 193 Flood Control Projects: Tripura CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the state government has constructed 42 dams for flood control and will implement 193 additional flood control projects to prevent river erosion across the State.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on Sunday while inaugurating the State Data Centre established by the Water Resources Department under the Public Works Department (PWD) at the Visvesvaraya Complex in Kunjaban, Agartala. Addressing the programme, Saha said the state government is carrying out reform-oriented development work aligned with practical needs while integrating advanced technology into governance and infrastructure development.

"The state government is carrying out reform work in line with reality. It has continued the trend of development by adding advanced technology to the work. The establishment of the State Data Centre will expand the irrigation system in the state's agricultural land and will also play a role in flood control. The increase in the GDP of a state is also associated with the agricultural production of that state," he said.

Describing the new facility as a milestone for the state, the Chief Minister said accurate information generated through the data centre would play a significant role in flood management and water resource planning.

Highlighting the importance of the National Hydrology Project, Saha said the flagship initiative was launched during 2016-17 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He informed that Rs 4.67 crore was spent in the first phase for setting up the State Data Center, while an additional Rs 4.50 crore would be spent in the second phase.

"In addition, 193 flood control projects will be implemented to prevent erosion of various rivers. The state government is taking special initiatives to control flood water in various places in Gomati district, including Agartala," he said. (ANI)

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