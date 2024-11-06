Tripura: RBSK Injects New Life Into Minor Girl Suffering From Congenital Heart Disease

AGARTALA: A 3-year-old girl named Supriya Sinha from Tripura's Dhalai district underwent a successful heart surgery under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) scheme, that too free of cost.
Supriya was detected with congenital heart disease during a routine check-up by the RBSK medical team at the Chini Sing Para Anganwadi Centre in the ADC village of Jamthum under Salema Primary Health Centre.
The family was promptly advised to go for advanced, cost-free cardiac care for Supriya to cure the disease.
Later, Supriya was taken to Agartala’s IGM Hospital by her parents, where an echocardiogram confirmed the congenital heart condition.
The doctors subsequently recommended transferring her to Chennai’s Apollo Children’s Hospital for specialized cardiac surgery, arranged free of charge through the RBSK scheme.
The RBSK team from Salema Primary Health Centre on September 10, 2024, arranged Supriya’s transfer down south to Chennai. Under the supervision of expert cardiac specialists on September 14, Supriya underwent a successful surgery.
Furthermore, Supriya was discharged from the hospital on September 21, 2024, and returned home in good health with her family.
In an official press release, the Director of the Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Department emphasized this achievement, marking it as an example of the positive impact of the RBSK initiative in providing essential healthcare services to children across the state.