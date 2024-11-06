Tripura: RBSK Injects New Life Into Minor Girl Suffering From Congenital Heart Disease

AGARTALA: A 3-year-old girl named Supriya Sinha from Tripura's Dhalai district underwent a successful heart surgery under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) scheme, that too free of cost.

Supriya was detected with congenital heart disease during a routine check-up by the RBSK medical team at the Chini Sing Para Anganwadi Centre in the ADC village of Jamthum under Salema Primary Health Centre.

The family was promptly advised to go for advanced, cost-free cardiac care for Supriya to cure the disease.

Later, Supriya was taken to Agartala’s IGM Hospital by her parents, where an echocardiogram confirmed the congenital heart condition.