Tripura ready for 587 Village Committee elections, notification on September 1

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Preparations are in the final stage for the Village Committee elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), with a formal notification scheduled to be issued on September 1. Elections will be held for 5,873 seats in 587 village committees in the TTAADC areas.

The State Election Commission had earlier committed to the Supreme Court that the elections would be held on September 27, but sources indicated that they might be deferred by a day to September 28 due to some difficulties. The date will be officially declared on Monday.

State Election Commissioner PK Chakraborty said the Commission was fully ready to hold the elections. He had already held a meeting with all political parties and apprised them of the preparations. The Commission also considered some suggestions made by the political parties.

All district magistrates will act as district election officers, while the 52 Block Development Officers will perform the duties of returning officers. The Commission has already held meetings with the district magistrates and organised training programmes for the returning officers.

The Commission has also held a meeting with the police regarding law and order and discussed all possible measures to ensure free and fair elections. It is learnt that no additional forces will be brought in from outside and locally available forces will maintain law and order.

Chakraborty said all necessary preparations had been completed and the election materials were also ready. He expected the entire election process to run smoothly, as political parties had also assured the Commission of their cooperation in ensuring free and fair elections.

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