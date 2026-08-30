Gauhati HC directs preparation of report for Supreme Court on stray dogs and cattle

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In light of the directions issued by the Supreme Court for stray dogs and cattle, the Gauhati High Court has directed the registry to take all steps to prepare a comprehensive report, which is to be sent to the Supreme Court of India.

The direction was issued by the bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury in a suo motu writ petition (WP(C)(Suo Moto)/2/2026).

In the order, the bench had noted the directions issued by the Supreme Court on several dates, issuing several directions to various states and union territories of India.

The bench also recapitulated the core directions issued by the Supreme Court as follows:

"1. Rounding up and picking up of all stray dogs.

2. Creation of dog shelters/pounds with immediate effect.

3. Effective implementation of the Animal Birth Control framework, including sterilisation and immunisation, in a time-bound manner.

4. States shall ensure at least one fully functional Animal Birth Control Centre in each district.

5. Creation of dedicated feeding areas for stray dogs in the municipal areas.

6. Creation of dedicated and functional helpline numbers.

7. States to identify all government and private institutions within their territorial limits.

8. Appointment of Nodal Officers for upkeep of institutional premises.

9. All government and private hospitals shall maintain a mandatory stock of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin at all times.

10. Training of veterinarians.

11. Municipal bodies to take steps to facilitate the adoption of stray dogs.

12. NHAI to co-ordinate with the concerned State to formulate and implement a comprehensive and time-bound mechanism for addressing the presence of stray cattle and other animals on the National Highways and National Highway Expressways."

The bench further noted the report submitted by T.J. Mahanta, Senior Advocate for the Gauhati High Court, that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has already filed a comprehensive compliance report, including identification of cattle-prone stretches along with remedial measures and deploying of road patrolling vehicles 24 X 7 in the identified highway stretches.

It also noted that, as far as the states of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh are concerned, compliance reports have been submitted in the prescribed format given by the Supreme Court (SC).

Also, an affidavit has been filed on behalf of the Union of India giving details of steps taken towards co-ordination and support of the states for proper implementation of the directions issued by the SC. Advocate Mahanta submitted that in case any update is required on such reports, he would mention it before this Court for listing the matter again.

Meanwhile, the bench directed the registry to take all steps to prepare a comprehensive report, which is to be sent to the SC.

The matter will come up for consideration on November 11, 2026.

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