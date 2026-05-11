Tripura CM Manik Saha congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma on election as NDA leader in Assam

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on being elected as the leader of the BJP and the NDA in Assam.

In an ‘X’ post, Saha stated that under the “inspiring vision” of PM Narendra Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma would take Assam to “new heights.”

“Heartiest congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma on being unanimously elected as Leader of the Legislative Assembly in the presence of Central Observers Hon’ble Union Minister JP Nadda and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Under the inspiring vision of PM Narendra Modi, your dynamic leadership will take Assam to greater heights,” said Manik Saha in an ‘X’ post. (ANI)

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