Tripura Replaces PRTC With School Certificate for Government Jobs

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government has decided to drop the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRTC) as a mandatory requirement for jobs in the State. It will be replaced by a certificate confirming that an applicant has studied continuously in any school in the State from Class I to Class XII to establish their claim as a genuine resident. The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Choudhury said at a press conference that the change became necessary following a recent High Court verdict that invalidated the PRTC. He said the decision would go a long way towards ending the practice of people having to stand in long queues outside the offices of Sub-Divisional Magistrates to obtain a PRTC. Instead, the responsibility will now shift to school headmasters.

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