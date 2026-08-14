Arunachal Cabinet Approves Uniform Recruitment Rules for Government Jobs

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved uniform eligibility criteria for direct recruitment to Group A, B and C government posts, making a valid Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC), Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) status and proficiency in an indigenous tribal language mandatory.

The rules will apply to direct recruitment through competitive examinations for state government departments, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies and local and urban bodies. The provisions will take immediate effect and will be incorporated into the relevant Recruitment and Service Rules.

Candidates must be Indian citizens and inhabitants of Arunachal Pradesh, possess a valid PRC and APST certificate, and are original inhabitants of the state. They must also demonstrate proficiency in at least one notified indigenous tribal language.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board were directed to incorporate the provisions, including a post-joining language test, in future recruitment processes.

The decision came amid demands from state organisations, including the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union, for stronger safeguards for employment opportunities for indigenous youths and the abolition of the existing 80:20 recruitment ratio. However, the Cabinet did not state that the ratio had been abolished.

The Cabinet also approved a one-time two-year relaxation in the qualifying service period for promotion to Principal and Deputy Director of School Education, reducing the requirement from eight years to six years. It also approved the redesignation of forester as Deputy Forest Ranger (Special Grade), the draft Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Development Area Bill, 2026, and several amendments and service relaxations in government departments.

It further approved shifting the Rupa Highway Division of the Public Works Department to Nafra in Bichom district and redesignating it as the Nafra PWD Division.

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