Tripura: Rs 564 crore special package for flood-affected areas announced

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a special package of Rs 564 crore for the flood-affected areas and people in the state.

On the third day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, CM Saha said that Members of this Assembly are aware that the recent floods in the state have caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, power transmission lines, agriculture, gardens, cultivable agricultural land, fish ponds, dams, animal resources, and houses.

“National highways, state roads, and rural roads were flooded, and ponds, reservoirs, and farmlands were inundated with silt and water. The initial estimate of damage due to the flood is about Rs 14,247 crore. District magistrates and line departmental officers assessed the actual damage at the field level. After assessing the actual damage, the state government will submit a memorandum to the Union Home Ministry requesting additional funds for relief and rehabilitation,” said CM Saha.

He further informed that, considering the severity of the damage caused by the recent floods, the state government has decided to announce a financial package for immediate relief and recovery work across various sectors.

“The total package amounts to Rs 564 crore, which will be met from state government funds. We all know that it will take months for the state to recover from this shock and rebuild the infrastructure to keep up with the development. However, this package will show the right direction in bringing relief to the flood-affected people and continuing the development process of our government,” he added. (ANI)

