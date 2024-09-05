Tripura CM Manik Saha announces additional 10 crore for flood-affected people

New Delhi: In addition to the previously sanctioned Rs 2 crore, an additional Rs 10 crore will be released for flood relief from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Tripura CM Manik Saha has announced.

Saha announced the significant increase in the relief funds for the flood-affected people.

Several individuals and organizations from various sectors—including banks, social organizations, and other groups—have stepped forward to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the Chief Minister’s Office said. In response to Chief Minister Manik Saha’s call, financial aid is being deposited into the relief fund daily, reflecting a strong humanitarian response from the community.

Chief Minister’s office said, “State Bank of India donated Rs. 25,00,000, Tinku Roy, Minister donated Rs. 50,000, Biswa Bandhu Sen, Speaker contributed Rs. 63,000, Bikash Debbarma donated Rs. 62,000, National Law University, Faculty and Staff donated Rs. 70,000, All Tripura Community Health Officers donated Rs. 20,000, Bru Songrongma Mthoh donated Rs. 10,005, Prabin Angan donated Rs. 5,000, Siksha Bhavan Montessori School donated Rs. 30,000, AGMC Teachers Forum: Rs. 3,72,300, Mina Rani Sarkar, MLA : Rs. 30,000.”

The CMO further said that All Tripura School Computer Sikhshak contributed Rs 41,000 and Ekadanta Social Organization donated Rs 1,00,000.

“Madhuban K HS School Teachers donated Rs 18,000, Arnab Das a 6 year old donated Rs. 3,000, TIFT Staffs donated Rs. 30,000, Satyanarayan Seba Sangha contributed Rs. 10,000, Gopal Sutradhar, Chairman, Ambassa Municipality contributed Rs. 10,000, Sherowali Sweets donated Rs. 51,000, Agragami Club gave Rs. 10,000, Durga Chowmuni Bazar Samiti contributed Rs. 15,000, Tripura Board of Wakf donated Rs. 1,00,000, Parul Book Centre donated Rs. 20,111, STGT Teachers 2022 donated Rs. 10,153, Society for Voluntary Blood Donors donated Rs. 5,001, Nabajagaran Sangha donated Rs. 20,000,” the Chief Minister’s office said.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma hoists 40-metre ‘long high’ mast National Flag

Also Watch: