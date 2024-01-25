Tripura: Sabroom Land Port Set to Open in February, Facilitating Direct Access to Bangladesh's Ramgarh Port

TRIPURA: In a significant development, the Land and Ports Authority of India is working diligently to open Sabroom land port in South Tripura by February. Nearing completion, the facility is set to play an important role in boosting connectivity between India and Bangladesh. Recently LPAI Chairman Aditya Mishra visited the construction site to inspect the progress and speed up the final phase of development.

Notably, nearly 95% of the loading units at the Subroom facility have been completed, with the passenger station reaching an impressive 80% completion.The operation of the Sabroom land port is strategically important as it will provide a direct gateway to Bangladesh's Ramgarh port, which is currently under construction. The proximity of these two ports is expected to facilitate trade and cross-border routes.

Commenting on the development, LPAI Agartala Manager Debasish Nandi highlighted efforts to start movement of passengers through Sabroom land port by February Nandi highlighted the challenges on the Bangladesh side and called for it has not built the infrastructure in Ramgarh properly.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to open passenger movement from Sabroom land port next month as Matri Setu, connecting both sides across the international border, was opened in 2021," said Nandi. However, he acknowledged that cargo movement might take more time due to the ongoing developments required on the Bangladesh side.

LPAI has invested a whopping Rs 232 crore to build Subroom land port designed to handle cargo and passengers efficiently Aditya Mishra during his visit highlighted the importance of timely completion of the project with the aim of mother bridge implement the newly established and strengthen bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

Furthermore, discussions between Mishra and the Bangladeshi delegation led by Project Director Ramgarh Port, Sarwar Alam emphasized joint efforts to ensure smooth connectivity. As both sides seek to overcome infrastructure challenges, the opening of the Subroom land port is a significant step forward in boosting economic and diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh has developed.