Tripura: Scindia laid foundation stone for Rs 80 cr agarwood processing cluster

Agartala: Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia today laid the foundation stone for an Rs 80-crore Agarwood Cluster Processing Centre at Uttar Fulbari village, North Tripura. He explained that this initiative aims to advance the Prime Minister's vision of promoting local industries on a global scale and directly supports the 'Vocal for Local' and 'ODOP' policies. He pointed out that Tripura and Assam are India's leading agarwood producers and that this scheme is designed to build on these states' natural advantages, strengthening the entire agarwood value chain from cultivation to export of finished products. (IANS)

