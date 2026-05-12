Tripura SEC issues schedule for polling station list ahead of TTAADC Village Committee elections

AGARTALA: The Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday issued the schedule for the preparation and publication of polling stations, ahead of the upcoming Village Committee (VC) elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas.

In a notification issued by the SEC Secretary Anurag Sen, the Commission announced that the draft list of polling stations for the conduct of the General Election to the Village Committees will be published on May 11, 2026.

According to the schedule, claims and objections regarding the draft polling station list can be submitted up to May 15, 2026. The disposal of claims and objections has been scheduled for May 17, while the final publication of the polling station list will take place on May 18, 2026.

The notification further stated that all Block Development Officers (BDOs), who have been entrusted with the responsibilities of Returning Officers for the Village Committee elections, have been directed to take necessary action for the preparation of the polling station schedule.

The development marks another key administrative step ahead of the much-awaited Village Committee elections in the TTAADC areas. (ANI)

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