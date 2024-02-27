Tripura: State Assembly Prepares for Brief Budget Session Amidst Opposition Criticism

AGARTALA: Tripura's assembly will kick off its budget discussions on March 1. These will last only five days. On opening day, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will reveal the state budget. The choice to only designate three days for work has brought on protests from opposite leaders. They think it will be too difficult to tackle important topics during a short span.
Animesh Debbarma, the opposition leader, has doubts. He thinks the session is just too brief. This is especially crucial as the Lok Sabha elections are closing in. He's concerned there won’t be enough time for ministers to handle MLAs’ questions and issues.
"The assembly should take time to ponder on matters affecting the public, but it seems this is dwindling," Debbarma noted. He's worried there is less room now for important discussions.
Yet, Ratan Lal Nath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, stands by the decision. The goal is to wrap up the budget talks before the Lok Sabha elections. He admits work days could stretch. Still, the aim is to stay within the planned frame.
Senior CPI(M) MLA Jitendra Chowdhury voiced concerns over the current BJP governing strategies in the state, calling it an imbalanced version of democracy. Chowdhury made it clear that he's not happy about the limitation of differing opinions, drawing attention to the uneven conversation within the assembly.
The recent buzz over the brief budget session represents a wider worry about the democratic process and how important matters are dealt with in short spans of time. As people are talking more about Tripura's political scene, the choice to shorten assembly workdays is causing disputes. This decision will greatly impact how the state is managed and how the public is represented.
