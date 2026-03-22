Tripura State Rifles to Deploy 778 Personnel for West Bengal and Assam Assembly Elections

The Tripura State Rifles (TSR), an elite paramilitary force with a track record of election security across more than 12 states, is set to be deployed in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.

A senior Tripura Police official confirmed on Saturday that ten TSR companies, comprising 778 personnel, will be dispatched to the two poll-bound states following a formal request from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

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