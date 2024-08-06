Tripura Steps Up Border Surveillance Amid Bangladesh Unrest: CM

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister and Home Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced on Tuesday that the state government is intensifying surveillance along the international border. Dr. Saha emphasized the necessity of preventing unauthorized crossings from Bangladesh into Tripura, highlighting the state’s proactive stance on maintaining security.

During a press briefing, Dr. Saha shared details of his ongoing assessments of the situation in Bangladesh and the state government’s collaborative efforts with central authorities. “I am in regular contact with the central government,” Dr. Saha stated. “I’ve held discussions with the Chief Secretary, Tripura Police, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, and other security agencies. We are implementing measures in line with directives from the Centre to ensure the border is secure.”

The Chief Minister outlined specific actions being taken to fortify the border and ensure coordinated efforts among various security agencies. He stressed the importance of a unified approach, instructing all agencies to work in unison to prevent unauthorized entries. “Currently, we are not permitting anyone to cross into Tripura,” he affirmed.

In addressing the recent attacks on the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, Dr. Saha condemned the violence as unacceptable and extended his support to those affected. He acknowledged and commended the efforts of members of the Bangladeshi Muslim community who are actively protecting minorities and religious sites. “It is encouraging to see that many, including students, are stepping forward to provide protection to Hindu minorities and temples in Bangladesh. We are closely monitoring these developments,” he remarked.

Dr. Saha confirmed that the central government has requested updates on the situation and reassured that Tripura has not faced any issues so far. The Chief Minister’s proactive measures underscore the state’s commitment to maintaining border security and supporting affected communities in Bangladesh.

As the situation in Bangladesh continues to evolve, Tripura’s government remains vigilant and prepared to implement further measures if necessary. Dr. Saha’s statements reflect a firm resolve to uphold security and humanitarian principles amid regional instability.