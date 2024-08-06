Sikkim Legislative Assembly Passes Key Bills and Pays Tribute to Eminent Leaders

GANGTOK: On the second day of the Budget Session 2024-25, the Eleventh Sikkim Legislative Assembly approved crucial legislation and paid heartfelt tributes to three distinguished figures who made significant contributions to the state.

The Assembly passed three major bills: the Sikkim Court Fees and Stamps on Documents (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024; and the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Bill, 2024.

The session commenced with Members paying their respects to the late Sonam Gyatso Bhutia, former MLA of Barfung Constituency; the late Pahalman Subba, former MP of Sikkim; and the late Ram Chandra Poudyal, former Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led the tributes, reflecting on the significant contributions of each departed leader. Sherpa emphasized Sonam Gyatso Bhutia’s unwavering dedication to Barfung Constituency, his extensive public service, and his leadership roles in various capacities, including Chairman of SISCO Bank and the Forest Department.

Bhutia, who passed away on May 29, 2024, at the age of 66, was remembered for his integrity and commitment to the welfare of his constituents. Chief Minister Tamang praised Bhutia’s efforts in promoting development, education, and healthcare in Sikkim.

The late Pahalman Subba, who died on June 26, 2024, at the age of 90, was commemorated for being the first MP of Sikkim and for his substantial contributions to education and politics. Subba’s advocacy for the Limboo-Tamang communities and his literary achievements were also highlighted during the session.

Late Ram Chandra Poudyal, who was found deceased on July 16, 2024, at the age of 80, was recognized for his pivotal role in the 1973 democratic movement and his leadership as the first Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. His tireless advocacy for democratic reforms and his impact on Sikkim’s transition to statehood were particularly noted.

The Assembly observed a two-minute silence in honour of these eminent leaders, acknowledging their lasting legacies and the void left by their passing.

The passing of the three bills marks a significant step in Sikkim’s legislative progress. The Sikkim Court Fees and Stamps on Documents (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to streamline legal procedures and reduce bureaucratic hurdles. The Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024, addresses the growing concern of online gaming and seeks to regulate and monitor the industry more effectively. The Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Bill, 2024, is geared towards boosting the state’s tourism sector by ensuring better regulation and management of tourist activities.

The session highlighted both the forward-moving legislative agenda and the deep respect for those who have shaped Sikkim’s history, demonstrating a commitment to progress while honouring the past.