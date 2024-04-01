Tripura: Storm Damages 616 Homes in Tripura, Sepahijala District Hardest Hit

AGARTALA: In a tragic incident, at least 616 houses in Tripura were damaged after heavy rain and a storm hit the state early on Sunday.
As per a report from the State Emergency Operation Center in Agartala, 37 houses were destroyed, 125 were severely damaged, and 454 houses were partially damaged.
Report shows that among the 8 districts in the state, Sepahijala district was hit the hardest. About 392 houses were damaged, including 23 in Jampuijala Sub-division, 14 in Sonamura Sub-division, and 355 in Bishalgarh Sub-division.
Furthermore, the report mentions that besides Sepahijala District, 14 houses were partially or severely damaged in Unakoti, 124 in Dhalai District, 21 in West District, 33 in Khowai, 24 in Gomati, and only 8 in South District.
In addition to the houses, many trees were uprooted, electricity poles were damaged, causing power outages, and roads were blocked. Vehicles were also damaged by fallen trees and electric poles.
Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a cyclonic circulation over Assam, bringing rainfall all over the Northeast region in the coming days.
The IMD has forecasted rain or snow in higher areas and thunderstorms with lightning in several Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura regions.
The IMD issued a yellow alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
The alert covered the entire Northeast region, including Sikkim, from Saturday to Sunday.
From March 1 to 28, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura collectively received 25 mm of rainfall, which is 45% below their normal of 46 mm.
These numbers suggest a concerning trend, particularly as the area prepares for an anticipated rise in rainfall in the upcoming days.
The IMD’s alert shows that there could be major weather disturbances and stresses the need for readiness and precautions in the entire Northeast region.
