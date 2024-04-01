Tripura: Storm Damages 616 Homes in Tripura, Sepahijala District Hardest Hit

AGARTALA: In a tragic incident, at least 616 houses in Tripura were damaged after heavy rain and a storm hit the state early on Sunday.

As per a report from the State Emergency Operation Center in Agartala, 37 houses were destroyed, 125 were severely damaged, and 454 houses were partially damaged.

Report shows that among the 8 districts in the state, Sepahijala district was hit the hardest. About 392 houses were damaged, including 23 in Jampuijala Sub-division, 14 in Sonamura Sub-division, and 355 in Bishalgarh Sub-division.