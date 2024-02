DEMOW: Storm and hailstorm lashed several places of Demow on Friday morning. The houses of the residents have been badly affected in the storm. Roofs were also uprooted in Saragua, Palengi, Thowra, Dhudarmukh areas of Demow. Crops, granary houses were also destroyed.

Also Read: Assam: Training on inclusive education convened by Samagra Shiksha begins at Biswanath Commerce Senior Secondary School

Also Watch: