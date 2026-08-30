Tripura stressing research-based higher education: Minister Kishor Barman

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Education Minister Kishor Barman said the State Government had taken a special initiative in colleges to encourage students to pursue science, technology and research. "College Bio-tech Clubs" had been established to encourage them to engage in scientific and innovative research activities.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Ranjit Das, he told the State Assembly that utmost priority had been given to research-based activities in the higher education sector. So far, 17 College Bio-tech Clubs have been formed.

The Higher Education Minister said arrangements had been made to facilitate students' participation in seminars, workshops, speeches, field visits, social surveys, laboratory-based learning, electronic technology, desktop publishing and industrial visits.

In order to acquaint graduate students with literary discussions and research studies, electronic journals, books and research materials had been procured. He also informed the House that new buildings were being constructed for Netaji Subhash College in Udaipur and MBB College in Agartala.

Necessary legislation had been enacted to upgrade the Tripura Institute of Technology into a technical university. During the last three years, a total of 14,302 college students at the degree and diploma levels had participated in research or innovative activities.

In reply to another question raised by MLA Sudip Roy Barman, the Higher Education Minister said in a written reply that a total of Rs 89.77 crore had been allocated for the development of infrastructure in government colleges during the last three years. So far, Rs 85.27 crore had been spent from this fund.

With this investment, five new college buildings, seven college research laboratories, one college library and 15 smart classrooms had been built.

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