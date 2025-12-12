Tripura Students Shine in Talent and Creativity: CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Thursday said that the children of the state are no less than those of other states in terms of talent and creativity. He said that they have made Tripura shine by securing significant positions in various fields at the national level, and the government is providing various facilities to help develop the talents of the children of the state.

Dr Saha said this while inaugurating the State Level Inter-School Band Competition 2025 at the Umakanta English Medium H/S School Playground, Agartala. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Saha said that band is a part of sports. Through this activity, discipline, patience, and teamwork are enhanced among children.

“These qualities not only establish them as good artists but also help them develop into good human beings and lead successful lives. These creative qualities are a great strength for students as they move forward in their future lives. They teach them to face difficult situations ahead,” he said. (ANI)

