Tripura Sundari Temple Enforces Video Ban Amid Viral Outcry

AGARTALA: The Gomati Tripura District Administration has prohibited making videos and reels with songs at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple.
The decision was made after a video of a woman dancing at the temple went viral and received a lot of criticism.
The Mata Tripura Sundari shrine is one of the 51 sacred sites dedicated to the goddess Shakti, located in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Tibet, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.
An order signed by Gomati District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma read, “This notice is for the public in general: improper photography and videography of the idol of Shree Shree Mata Tripurasundari and the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, as well as the creation of videos or reels featuring songs or dances that denigrate the image of the Mother Goddess or depict indecency within the premises of Shree Shree Mata Tripurasundari Temple, and the publication of such images, videos, or reels on media or social media platforms, thereby potentially offending religious sentiments and beliefs, are strictly prohibited.”
The order also states that anyone who breaks this rule will face serious consequences under the current criminal law.
It concludes, “Therefore, all concerned parties are instructed to refrain from engaging in the aforementioned acts.”
The Tripura Sundari temple also locally known as Devi Tripureshwari is situated in the ancient Udaipur, about 55 km from Agartala.
As per legend, it is believed that the little finger of the left leg of Sati fell at this location. Here, the goddess Shakti is worshipped as Tripurasundari and is accompanied by the god Bhairava, who is known as Tripuresh.
The main shrine, built in 1501 CE by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya of Tripura, is a square building with a three-tiered roof and a decorative top. It is constructed in the Bengali Ek-Ratna architectural style.
