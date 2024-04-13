Tripura Sundari Temple Enforces Video Ban Amid Viral Outcry

AGARTALA: The Gomati Tripura District Administration has prohibited making videos and reels with songs at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple.

The decision was made after a video of a woman dancing at the temple went viral and received a lot of criticism.

The Mata Tripura Sundari shrine is one of the 51 sacred sites dedicated to the goddess Shakti, located in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Tibet, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.