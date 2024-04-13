Manipur Election: 5000 Displaced Voters Get Special Arrangements, Security Boosted

IMPHAL: After the recent ethnic violence, 29 special polling stations are being set up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.
These stations will serve about 5,000 displaced people currently living in camps.
Election officials have confirmed that these arrangements are based on instructions from the central government.
Kiran Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, said that these special polling stations, including some set up in relief camps, are intended to make sure that all displaced people can vote.
Kumar also mentioned that the Northeast state has seen a return of relative peace in recent months after the violent clashes.
Security measures have been stepped up ahead of the elections. Polling stations that are considered vulnerable will be monitored by the Central Armed Police Force.
The number of these stations is expected to increase due to the current situation in the state, and all activities are being closely monitored.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Manipur tomorrow to further intensify the ongoing election campaign.
The star campaigners of the ruling BJP, Shah, is likely to visit Manipur on April 14 to address an election rally at the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other BJP leaders are will join in.
The opposition Congress led 10-party INDIA bloc has put up Angomcha Bimol Akoijam for the Inner Manipur seat while Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur has been fielded in Outer Manipur (ST).
Due to the ethnic strife, no political party has organized any kind of election rally in Manipur so far.
From Manipur, Shah will come to Tripura and address an election rally in northern Tripura's Kumarghat on April 15.
In total, 18 candidates, including two women, are contesting on the two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura.
However, the main contest is expected to be between the BJP and the INDIA bloc, comprising the Congress, CPI-M and six other parties.
