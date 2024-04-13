Manipur Election: 5000 Displaced Voters Get Special Arrangements, Security Boosted

IMPHAL: After the recent ethnic violence, 29 special polling stations are being set up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

These stations will serve about 5,000 displaced people currently living in camps.

Election officials have confirmed that these arrangements are based on instructions from the central government.

Kiran Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, said that these special polling stations, including some set up in relief camps, are intended to make sure that all displaced people can vote.

Kumar also mentioned that the Northeast state has seen a return of relative peace in recent months after the violent clashes.