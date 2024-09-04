Tripura Takes a Giant Leap Towards Peace; Historic Accord Signed with Insurgent Groups

AGARTALA: An agreement was signed in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 4, marking the beginning of lasting peace in Tripura as the decades-long insurgency in the Northeastern state came to a close. The accord, inked between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, and two of the most forward-looking insurgent outfits of the region-the National Liberation Front of Tripura and the All Tripura Tiger Force-introduces a new era of hope and development. The signing function at the high-profile Ministry of Home Affairs was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha, and top-ranking officials from both Centre and the state. The agreement is a major breakthrough in peace efforts that have been ongoing for a long time in the region ravaged by more than two decades of insurgency-related violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed this accord a milestone that reflected the deep commitment of the Modi government to peace in the Northeast. He said that for making insurgent groups part of the mainstream, the government has been seriously trying to create a secure atmosphere where development can take place. Shah underlined the fact that this agreement was a part of the bigger strategy being pursued by the government for lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

The Chief Minister, Manik Saha, thanked Home Minister Shah with due respect for his words of benevolent appreciation and said that the Central Government is establishing a peaceful environment for the development of Tripura. Chief Minister Saha recalled the decade of change under the leadership of the Modi government at the Centre, during which several agreements for peace have been signed out of which three important agreements have already been signed pertaining to the interests of Tripura.

Saha praised the NLFT and ATTF members for saying that laying down arms and embracing the path of peace and progress was a brave decision. He said that the integration of these groups into the state's developmental agenda would be the harbinger in the bright future of Tripura.

The future of Tripura is promising under the visionary leadership of PM Modi and steadfast guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, said Saha, personifying the hope of the historic agreement being offered to the people of Tripura and the wider Northeastern region.