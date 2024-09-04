Sachin Khilari Secures Historic Silver at Paris Paralympics, Sets New Asian Record in Men’s Shot Put F46

NEW DELHI: In a stunning show of skill and determination, world and Asian champion Sachin Khilari won the silver in the men's shot put F46 on the opening day of athletics in the Paralympics in Paris on Wednesday, September 4. Competing at the iconic Stade de France, Khilari's throw of 16.32 meters not only secured him a place on the podium but also set a new Asian record in the event.

The men's shot put F46 final was an event that had competitors neck-and-neck, considering how Khilari came in very strong due to his wins in the World Championships and Asian Games. He immediately, right from the start of the event, got himself into a serious competition with eventual winner Greg Stewart of Canada. His best throw came with his second as Khilari was consistent all through the six rounds to make sure his place in the top two was secured.

Khilari's silver medal is a big thing for India, which is fast rising in the Para Athletics medal tally in the Paris Paralympics. It once again underlined the excellence of the Indian track and field contingent, which has emerged as a key driver of success in this prestigious global event.

Along with Khilari, Mohd Yasser and Rohit Kumar were the two other Indians who participated in the men's shot put F46 final. All three making good efforts in their respective attempts, Yasser and Kumar came out 8th and 9th with 14.21 meters and 14.10 meters respectively, to be excluded in contention for the podium.

Khilari's is a saga of resilience and determination that led him to Paralympic glory. Born in Kargani, Atpadi Taluka, in the Sangli district of Maharashtra, Khilari had faced all odds since his childhood. At the tender age of nine, he met with a bicycle accident in which his left hand suffered a serious fracture and gangrene. But that did not deter Khilari, who grew up to nurture his passion for sports while simultaneously studying engineering.