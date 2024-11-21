Tripura: TATA Technologies To Train 5,000 Youth Annually, Says CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday announced that TATA Technologies has collaborated up with the Government of Tripura to upgrade 19 industrial training institutes into state-of-the-art training centres.

The Government of Tripura and TATA Technologies exchanged a memorandum of understanding at the Tripura Institution for Transformation in Agartala.

Dr. Saha said, “The TATA Technologies have assured us that they will provide 100 percent placement support for the students who successfully complete the courses from the 19 Industrial Training Institutes. The courses offered in state government-funded institutions reportedly became outdated and failed to adequately prepare the students for the new technologies that have been introduced in the industrial sector. The TATA technologies will upgrade those centres with state-of-the-art facilities for training the students. These institutes will train around 5,000 students annually.”