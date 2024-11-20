Tripura: Prices Of Bakery Goods Set To Increase From November 25

AGARTALA: The Tripura Bakers Association (TBA) has announced that the prices of bakery goods, including bread, buns, cakes, biscuits, and cookies, will increase starting on November 25.

A press conference held at the Agartala Press Club on Wednesday conveyed the decision.

TBA Vice President Manik Saha, speaking to the reporters at the Agartala Press Club on Wednesday, explained the reasons behind the price hike.

Saha stated, “The costs of essential ingredients like flour and sugar have skyrocketed, and the wages of workers have also seen a significant rise. This has left us with no choice but to adjust the prices of our products.”