Tripura: Tea Trading To Improve With Launch of New Tea Auction Centre

AGARTALA: In a significant development, the tea industry in Tripura is poised for a major change with the inauguration of the Tea Auction Center in Agartala.

Tripura is set to become the second state in India to have its own Tea Auction Center.

This strategic step is expected to bring in a new era for high-quality tea from Tripura is marketed and distributed. Tripura, which produces around 9 million kilograms of tea annually, ranks as the fifth largest tea producer in India.

Chairperson of Tripura Tea Development Center, Samir Ranjan Ghosh, said that the Tea E-Auction Center in Tripura will be launched on Thursday and is to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha.