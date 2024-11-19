Assam Cabinet Renames Karimganj District As ‘Sribhumi’

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, the Assam government has decided to rename Assam's Karimganj district as ‘Sribhumi’ which refers to the land of Maa Lakshmi.
This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X. CM Sarma said that the move was made to honour the vision of Rabindranath Tagore who had named this territory as Sribhumi of undivided India.
The Assam CM assertively said that this decision will reflect the expectations and aspirations of the people of the district.
"Over a 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern day Karimganj District in Assam as ‘Sribhumi’- the land of Maa Lakshmi," CM Sarma wrote in his X post.
"Today the #AssamCabinet has fulfilled this long standing demand of our people," the post added.
ALSO READ: Assam: Grieving Father Alleges Bribery By Doctors For Post-Mortem Report
ALSO WATCH: