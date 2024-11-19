Assam Cabinet Renames Karimganj District As ‘Sribhumi’

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, the Assam government has decided to rename Assam's Karimganj district as ‘Sribhumi’ which refers to the land of Maa Lakshmi.

This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X. CM Sarma said that the move was made to honour the vision of Rabindranath Tagore who had named this territory as Sribhumi of undivided India.

The Assam CM assertively said that this decision will reflect the expectations and aspirations of the people of the district.