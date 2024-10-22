Tripura: Two Child Labourers Rescued In Khowai; Legal Action Initiated Against Shop Owners

AGARTALA: In a major crackdown against the illicit practice of child labour, the Khowai subdivisional administration has rescued two minors aged about 11 and 13 years.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Khowai district Sumit Kumar Pandey and SDM Ms Charu informed that both the child labourers were rescued from two different shops located in Khowai market.

This prompted the local administration to initiate legal proceedings against the accused shop owners.

Thereafter, the duo were handed over to the ‘Khowai Child Welfare Committee’ so that they can be taken care of. The authorities have also instructed the concerned officials to provide different government facilities to the families of these children.