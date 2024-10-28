Tripura: Three Youths Arrested In Connection With Fake Currency Notes Racket

AGARTALA: In a major crackdown, authorities arrested three youths with counterfeit Indian currency notes near the Srinathpur area in the Unakoti district of Tripura on Sunday.
Police sources said that based on intelligence inputs, police personnel from the Iranian police station in the Kailashahar subdivision of Unakoti district laid a trap in the Srinathpur area to detain suspected persons involved with a notorious network of fake Indian currency.
Based on the information, police arrested three suspected youths from an autorickshaw that was heading toward Kailashahar town.
During a thorough investigation of the detained trio, police recovered a total of Rs. 10,500 of fake Indian currency with denomination of Rs. 500.
The police informed that the arrested youths were identified as Mihot Miah, Aktar Ali, and Sayan Ali of the Babur Bazar area of Kailashahar. They were assigned with the task of spreading these fake currencies in Indian markets by their Bangladeshi handlers.
The apprehended culprits were produced before a local court with police remand appeals under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for interrogation, the police said.
Police hoped that during the interrogation of the arrested youths, they would be able to uncover the nexus of Indian youths with Bangladeshi smugglers involved in the fake currency network.
