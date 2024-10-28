Tripura: Three Youths Arrested In Connection With Fake Currency Notes Racket

AGARTALA: In a major crackdown, authorities arrested three youths with counterfeit Indian currency notes near the Srinathpur area in the Unakoti district of Tripura on Sunday.

Police sources said that based on intelligence inputs, police personnel from the Iranian police station in the Kailashahar subdivision of Unakoti district laid a trap in the Srinathpur area to detain suspected persons involved with a notorious network of fake Indian currency.

Based on the information, police arrested three suspected youths from an autorickshaw that was heading toward Kailashahar town.

During a thorough investigation of the detained trio, police recovered a total of Rs. 10,500 of fake Indian currency with denomination of Rs. 500.