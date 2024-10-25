Tripura: Tipra Motha Disrupts CPIM Conference, Leads to Venue Change

AGARTALA: In a stinging attack on the ruling ally Tipra Motha, Tripura's Leader of Opposition, Jitendra Choudhury, alleged that its activists were obstructing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) from holding a scheduled local committee meeting in Ramchandraghat. He said the meeting was forcibly held and CPIM had to change the venue to avoid a further conflict situation.

He said that the leaders had already finalized a space for the conference and everything was nearly all set, but he claimed some followers of Tipra Motha arrived and asserted that they could not hold the meeting by saying, that after 25 years of CPIM rule, Tipra Motha is now the only political power in that region.

Choudhury further added that during CPIM's rule, no political party had ever faced hindrance in the event organization, whereas the present time is starkly contrasting.

The situation after the disturbance made CPIM leaders decide to remove the meeting venue to prevent any further tension.

Choudhury criticized Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. He called him a divisive politician who uses such tactics for political advantage. Choudhury wrote that Debbarman had selective choices of candidates. During the just concluded elections, Tipra Motha contested all 22 general seats but consciously stayed out from some seats so as not to directly compete with the BJP. The party was never willing to merge or ally with other opposition parties.

This incident marked the growing political tensions in Tripura as parties prepared for the upcoming elections amidst changing alliances.

Earlier, TIPRA Motha founder, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who also is one of the electors of the ruling alliance of Tripura BJP, called for the party's youth to stand up against the disruption of peace in the state and against injustice and corruption.

He filed his nomination after the custodial death of a tribal man accused of being killed in South Tripura and communal violence in North Tripura.

Addressing his supporters over an audio message, he said, "I am saddened to say that the discourses have become so engrossed in religious differences and disputes that it has lost focus on the themes of development, unity, infrastructure, and employment generation."

TIPRA Motha was not formed to be a backup power for any political party nor did it come into existence to talk about certain religious issues, said Pradyot Kishore even as he did not name the BJP.