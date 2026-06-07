Tripura: TIPRA Motha founder Debbarman’s presence beside Amit Shah sparks fresh speculation

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The presence of TIPRA Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Bikram Kishor Debbarman at the Bhumi Pujan programme of the Pushpabanta Palace Hotel along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has sparked political speculation about the future relationship between his party and the BJP. The speculation gained momentum, especially as the state prepares for the elections to 587 Village Committees, counterparts of the panchayats in the TTAADC areas.

Speculation has been ongoing for the last few months, and yesterday’s development has further strengthened it. Pradyot Bikram’s presence drew significant attention as he had initially opposed the idea of converting Pushpabanta Palace into a hotel. He said the palace is a royal heritage site and cannot be used for commercial purposes. His presence has created confusion within TIPRA Motha as well, as he had earlier announced that his party would launch a statewide agitation to prevent any such attempt.

The BJP and TIPRA Motha fought the TTAADC election separately two months ago, and the BJP suffered a humiliating defeat. Speculation has been growing that the BJP may seek a compromise formula, and Amit Shah may play a vital role as he shares a good rapport with Pradyot. Both parties have refused to comment on the political significance of yesterday’s development, but political observers believe it may mark the beginning of a new phase in state politics.

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