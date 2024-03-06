Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Initiates Transformation of State Central Library Complex

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had a big day for Meghalaya's culture. He started the remake of Shillong's State Central Library complex. A lot of important people like Minister of Arts & Culture Paul Lyngdoh were there. It was a big step for cultural spots in the state.
At the event, the Chief Minister talked about previous plans to build a new Soso Tham Auditorium. But then COVID-19 happened. Despite this, the government was able to fix up the auditorium and the rest of the complex for a much-needed facelift.
Sangma has a clear vision for the Library Complex. It's going to have all the latest stuff. A cineplex and spaces for artists to perform are planned. He says more money will be put into the project. The goal is to make it a buzzing place for young talents to show off their skills.
As part of the CM Elevate project, the government will build up 30 movie theaters around the state. This is to help local film-makers and celebrate what makes Meghalaya special - its arts, culture, and languages. Sangma, celebrating the anniversaries of MDA 2.0 and the MDA government, confirms that the work being done will help Meghalaya grow and improve.
Paul Lyngdoh, the Arts & Culture Minister, thanked the Chief Minister for his forward-thinking views on state growth and development. He recognized the National Library Board's Rs 2.33 crores donation to refresh the State Library Complex. He also stressed the importance of supporting the local film scene.
Lyngdoh didn't forget about Shillong's remarkable theatre and play tradition. He called for a comeback of these artistic forms. In his vision, the State Central Library would offer a range of activities. This includes fun, drama, and movies, presenting a well-rounded cultural outing for both residents and visitors.
The event wrapped up with mesmerizing cultural shows. It was a display of Meghalaya's musical star power. It pointed to the state's dedication to cherishing and promoting its deep-rooted cultural riches.
