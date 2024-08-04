Tripura: Tipra Motha MLA Urges Amit Shah to Form High Power Committee to Address Infiltration

AGARTALA: Ranjit Debbarma MLA from Tipra Motha, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He urges formation of High Power Committee to tackle escalating issue of infiltration in Tripura. Debbarma's letter highlights urgent need to bolster security along Indo-Bangla international border. This is particularly true in regions where illegal crossings have surged recently.

In his letter, Debbarma emphasized alarming increase in number of foreigners entering Indian territory. They exploit vulnerabilities in border's security system. He specifically pointed out inefficacy of Mobile Task Force. He contrasted it with commendable performance of Government Railway Police (GRP) in Tripura. According to MLA, GRP has been effective in detecting and detaining significant number of illegal foreigners. They also seize contraband items. Recently Tripura State Police at Churaibari Police Station detained 23 Bangladeshi nationals. These individuals identified as Muslim Rohingyas from Myanmar.

Debbarma further detailed situation of Rohingya refugees. They reside in Bangladesh under patronage of Bangladeshi government. These refugees he noted, live in camps such as Cox's Bazar Balahali and Lambasia. They enter India through Tripura. Once in India they reportedly spread across country. This poses threat to national security and sovereignty. The MLA raised concerns about recent influx of Bangladeshi nationals into specific areas within Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. They have allegedly established own villages using illegal documents.

To address this pressing issue, Debbarma called for immediate formation of High Power Committee. He proposed that committee should include Administrative Secretary of Home Department Secretary of Home Department, District Superintendents of Police District Magistrates and Collectors and State Level Nodal Officer. This committee would be responsible for identifying and deporting illegal foreigners. Measures akin to those taken in Jammu & Kashmir are necessary.

"Given gravity of situation I urge you to prioritize this request to prevent illegal infiltration and to ensure timely detection and identification of foreign nationals for greater national interest of India" Debbarma concluded in his letter.

The MLA's appeal underscores critical need for coordinated effective action. This action is vital to safeguard India's borders. It also maintains national security amidst increasing challenges posed by illegal infiltration.