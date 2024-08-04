Paris Olympics 2024: Nishant Dev Shell-Shocked After Quarterfinal Loss, Judges Accused Of 'Unfair Verdict'

PARIS: Indian boxer Nishant Dev was left shell-shocked after suffering a heart-breaking loss in his debut Olympic campaign in Paris on Saturday.

The ace pugilist was utterly disappointed after crashing out in the quarterfinal round of the men's 71kg category.

Nishant was just one win away from securing a medal for India in a sad day for the Indian contingent which saw Manu Bhaker missing out on a historic third medal in shooting, while archer Deepika Kumari was knocked out of the quarterfinals in the women's individual.

A controversial split verdict handed Nishant a shocking quarter-final defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez.