Tripura to Begin Population Enumeration for Census 2027 from January 25

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The second phase of Census 2027, covering population enumeration, will be conducted in Tripura from January 25 to February 28, 2027, with a self-enumeration window from January 10 to 24.

The exercise will collect information on citizens' social and economic conditions, migration and fertility through a questionnaire containing 40 questions. Homeless people will also be included in the enumeration.

Chief Secretary J K Sinha urged enumerators to ensure accurate data collection and called on residents to cooperate. Inaugurating a workshop on census operations, he said reliable census data played a vital role in framing government policies and development programmes and ensuring inclusive growth.

State Nodal Officer for Census 2027 and Planning (Statistics) Department Secretary Vikash Singh said the census would serve as an important data repository for development planning and achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat. He stressed the need for proper training of census staff.

Biswajit Das, Deputy Director General at the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, thanked the officials and staff engaged in the exercise and appreciated the Tripura government's cooperation. This will be India's 16th census since 1872 and the eighth since Independence.