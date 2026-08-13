Tripura to emerge as a 'model digital health state', says NHA CEO Barnwal

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AGARTALA: The entire healthcare delivery system in Tripura is set to become fully digital by October 31. Health Secretary Kiran Gitte announced this while addressing a workshop on the Integrated Health Information Management System (IHMIS), where National Health Authority (NHA) Chief Executive Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal said Tripura could emerge as a "model digital health state" in the country if it successfully implements its large-scale digital healthcare initiative.

Dr Barnwal, who visited the newly established Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Agartala Civil Hospital, expressed satisfaction with the hospital's digital healthcare infrastructure, paperless system and use of digital management in both outpatient and inpatient departments.

During the visit, he also inspected the hospital's "Computer on Wheels" facility, which enables healthcare workers to digitally record and manage patient information directly at the bedside. Dr Barnwal said he had seen similar systems earlier in the United Kingdom and described the digital, paperless system at Agartala Civil Hospital as highly advanced.

According to Dr Barnwal, an integrated digital health ecosystem can be created by connecting every citizen with an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID, every healthcare facility with a Health Facility Registry (HFR), every doctor with a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), and all health centres with IHMIS and other ABDM-enabled software.

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