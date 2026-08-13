Shillong’s Lok Bhavan to Open to Public on August 15–16 with Pan-India Cultural Showcase

SHILLONG: On the special occasion of the 80th Independence Day of India, Lok Bhavan, Shillong, will be opened to the general public on August 15 and 16, 2026, providing citizens and visitors an opportunity to witness and celebrate the spirit of Independence Day amid the vibrant cultural heritage and traditions of India and Meghalaya.

Lok Bhavan will be open to the public from 1.30 pm to 8 pm on August 15 and from 11 am to 8 pm on August 16. Entry to Lok Bhavan will be free for all. During these two days, visitors will have the opportunity to witness a series of cultural performances presented by artistes and cultural troupes from different regions of the country, reflecting India’s rich cultural diversity and the spirit of unity in diversity.

The cultural programme will feature the vibrant Bhawai Dance and Kalbelia of Rajasthan, showcasing the traditional folk heritage of the State. From Jammu and Kashmir, the performances will include Dogri Dance from the Jammu region, Kashmiri Dance from the Kashmir region, Gojri Dance and Pahari Dance representing the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, along with a composite cultural presentation in Hindi depicting the cultural heritage and identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

From Karnataka, the audience will be treated to Bharatanatyam, a classical dance tradition presenting the grace and richness of one of India’s foremost classical dance forms. The Karnataka contingent will also include a cultural troupe from the Karnataka Sangha, Mandya.

Representing the host State, cultural performances showcasing the rich traditions of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo tribes of Meghalaya will also be presented, providing visitors an opportunity to experience the diverse indigenous cultural heritage of the State.

Adding to the patriotic spirit of the celebrations, a military band from the Assam Regimental Centre will also perform at Lok Bhavan during the two-day celebration.

The celebrations will further feature an exhibition showcasing agriculture, floriculture, horticulture and other sectors, displaying products, technologies and services, along with flowers, orchids and traditional artefacts. Food stalls offering local cuisine and other popular food items will also be available for visitors, with select items offered for sale. An exhibition of artefacts, manuscripts, handicrafts and other works of art will also form part of the celebrations.

In the evening, the Lok Bhavan premises will be illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour of the Indian National Flag, adding to the festive and patriotic atmosphere and symbolising the pride, unity and spirit of the nation on the occasion of Independence Day, a press release said.

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