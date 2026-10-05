Tripura to hold dam safety awareness drive covering 6,000 dams nationwide

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Under the initiative of the National Dam Safety Authority of India, an awareness programme on dam safety will be organised on October 9 at the Tirthamukh Mela ground beside Tripura's biggest Dambur Dam. To make the programme a success, a preparatory meeting was held at the conference hall of the Karbook SDM's office on Saturday.

State Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath presided over the meeting through video conference. MLA Sanjay Manik Tripura, MLA Ranjit Das, Director of TPGL, DGM Manoj Debbarma of TPGL, DGM Mihir Debbarma of the Gomti Hydel Project, Addl. SDM Pritam Sarkar and officials of various departments were present at the meeting.

It was informed at the meeting that there were more than 6,000 dams across the country, of which about 80 per cent were more than 25 years old. Keeping in mind the safety of people living in low-lying areas below the old dams, awareness programmes were being organised across the country on dam safety, and the programme was being organised at Tirthamukh as part of the initiative.

Experts from the National Dam Safety Authority will be present at the workshop and discuss dam safety, possible risks and measures to be taken during natural disasters. It was clarified at the meeting that the Dambur Dam was currently completely safe. However, the workshop will also discuss how to deal with any natural disaster in the future and keep people living in low-lying areas below the dam safe.

Residents of low-lying areas, along with students from various schools, representatives of clubs and social organisations, have been planned to be included in the programme.

Also Read: Garo Hills MDC calls for action over non-compliance with People's Plan Campaign