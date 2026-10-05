Garo Hills MDC calls for action over non-compliance with People's Plan Campaign

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Tura MDC Bernard N. Marak has urged Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home and District Council Affairs Prestone Tynsong to intervene over the alleged non-conduct of the People's Plan Campaign (PPC) in Garo Hills on October 2 and the failure to convene a review meeting under the Tripartite Agreement for more than a year.

In a representation to Tynsong, Marak alleged that no Gram Sabha was convened in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) areas and blocks on October 2, despite the PPC being scheduled as part of a Central Government-mandated exercise aimed at securing people's participation in planning and identifying development priorities. He also alleged that elected members were not informed about the campaign and that no proceedings were uploaded on the PPC portal.

The MDC said the campaign required authorities to prepare agendas under the Panchayat Niyam, invite citizens and officials from line departments, involve special guests, influencers and community leaders, and undertake publicity, venue arrangements and Information, Education and Communication activities. The failure to conduct the exercise, he alleged, amounted to a denial of people's participation and a violation of Central Government instructions.

Marak sought immediate directions to the GHADC and block authorities to conduct the PPC transparently, with due information to the public and stakeholders. He also raised concerns over the implementation of the Tripartite Agreement, stating that the agreement had mandated meetings every two months to review its implementation. According to Marak, the last meeting was held on September 26, 2025, and no meeting had been convened since then.

Describing the prolonged gap as a "gross violation of commitments by GHADC and other authorities", Marak urged the government to convene the overdue meeting at Tura at the earliest.

The MDC, who is also a signatory to the Tripartite Agreement, said the meeting was necessary to ensure compliance with the agreement and restore confidence among stakeholders.

He sought two immediate measures - directions to the GHADC and block authorities to conduct the PPC in Garo Hills with full public participation and the convening of the overdue Tripartite Agreement meeting at Tura.

Marak warned, "Failure to take immediate steps will compel us to seek legal remedies for violation of statutory commitments and agreements."

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