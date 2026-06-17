GI Tag for Tripura’s Tribal Instrument Boosts Cultural Preservation

AGARTALA: Tripura has achieved another significant milestone in preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage, with the traditional 'Tripura Sarinda', a unique indigenous stringed musical instrument, being granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said the GI recognition for "Tripura Sarinda" (Musical Instrument) would serve as a major step towards safeguarding, upgrading and popularising the state's invaluable folk traditions, while further strengthening Tripura's distinct cultural identity and rich heritage.

"With this latest recognition, Tripura now proudly possesses four GI-tagged products. This achievement reflects the dedication, craftsmanship and creativity of the artisans and musicians associated with the traditional instrument. Their contributions have been widely appreciated and acknowledged," said CM Saha, who also holds the Information and Cultural Affairs portfolio.

He said the recognition accorded to the "Tripura Sarinda" is expected to further strengthen efforts to preserve the traditional musical instrument and promote Tripura's indigenous cultural legacy at both national and international levels.

The Chief Minister also noted that Tripura's 'Queen Pineapple', Risha/Pachra (Rignai), the traditional attire of the indigenous tribal communities, and 'Matabari Peda' had earlier received GI certification, highlighting the state's rich traditions, vibrant cultural heritage and unique identity.

'Matabari Peda', a dairy-based confectionery, is traditionally offered as prasad at the 524-year-old Tripura Sundari Temple, one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas of Hinduism, located at Udaipur in the Gomati district of southern Tripura.

Tripura is also widely known for its Queen and Kew varieties of pineapple, both of which thrive in the state's distinctive hilly terrain and humid climatic conditions with minimal use of chemical inputs. Tripura Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath had earlier said that these pineapples are golden-yellow in appearance and are distinguished by their unique flavour and pleasant aroma when fully ripe.

In a major initiative aimed at expanding the cultivation and market reach of the fruit, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Chief Minister Manik Saha and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, last month launched the Rs 236-crore 'Mission Queen Pineapple, Tripura'. (IANS)

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