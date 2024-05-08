Tripura to plant 15 lakh saplings to increase forest coverage: Animesh Debbarma

Agartala: The Forest Department in Tripura will plant 15 lakh saplings of different varieties in phases to further increase the state’s forest cover, state minister Animesh Debbarma said on Monday.

Forest Minister Debbarma said in the first phase, five lakh saplings will be planted in a day in the first week of July across the state, while 10 lakh more saplings will be planted in the subsequent phases.

Tripura’s current forest cover is over 62 per cent which is good as compared to the other states of the country, said Debbarma, who also holds the Science, Technology, and Environment portfolios. “We are keen to further expand the forest cover in Tripura to deal with the growing climate change-related challenges,” he told the media.

Making an appeal to the people, various organisations, and clubs to come forward and join hands with the Forest Department to make the mega tree plantation drive a success, Debbarma said the government will try to involve all the stakeholders in its efforts.

While many trees are felled to expand the national highways, state highways, and for various developmental projects, the Forest Department is making all efforts to expand the forest cover through new plantations, he said. (IANS)

